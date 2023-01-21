High school student in Lacey arrested, charged with bringing loaded gun to school

Lacey police arrested and charged a 16-year-old River Ridge High School student for bringing a loaded handgun to school Thursday.

According to the Lacey Police Department, officers were called to the school for reports of a student acting suspiciously.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old student who had a loaded gun and an unknown substance believed to be some sort of drug.

Police said the incident did not require a lockdown or cause any disruption to the school day. The student was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor.

In a letter sent to families, River Ridge High School principal Serenity Malloy said there was no known intent for the student to use the gun.