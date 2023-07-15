High school student's on-campus arrest after graduation ceremony raises tensions in Delaware

After a student was thrown to the ground and arrested by campus police, following a high school held graduation on the University of Delaware campus, administrators with one of the state's largest school districts are considering cutting ties with the university.

Last month, Mohammed Sanogo crossed the stage as a 4.0 GPA student looking to study at the University of Maryland.

“Less than an hour after graduation ended, our student was already bear-hugged, lifted up in the air and thrown on the ground face-first with two people sitting on him," Naveed Baqir told his fellow school board members Tuesday night, describing the Sanogo's arrest.

After a June 15 arrest that was captured on cellphone videos, school officials, community leaders, and supporters have expressed their reactions and are seeking answers from the university. The school board is currently reviewing all of its contracts with UD, which total almost $250,000.

Newark High School hosts commencement for the 255 graduates of the Class of 2023, Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the Bob Carpenter Center.

As UD reacted to the move by schools in the region, a university spokesperson told Delaware Online/The News Journal the institution values all its partners.

"Last month, UD leadership including campus police met with representatives from the Christina School District and members of the Muslim community to discuss this matter further," the statement reads. "We are very appreciative of this opportunity to have heard how their communities were impacted by this incident. We will continue to work together to create a stronger partnership, invite frequent communication, nurture community-building, and help advance cultural understanding."

Baqir said meetings with the university and the district have yet to reach a resolution.

And, he warned: "We will continue to have progressive sanctions until this is addressed."

Cruise for cheap: What are the most, least expensive cabins on a cruise? Here's what to know.

So what happened at graduation?

Newark High School hosts commencement for the 255 graduates of the Class of 2023, Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the Bob Carpenter Center.

The Newark High School’s graduation was wrapping up shortly before 9 p.m. Families, friends and graduates flooded parking lots to take photos and commemorate.

Abdurahman Hasdhallah said one of his friends was a photographer.

Mohammed Sanogo is lifted up by friends after graduating on June 15, just minutes before

He stayed later with Sanogo, or “Momo,” his close friend since they met at a mosque, continuing to mark the moment and take photos with their cars. Groups of friends began leaving, but Sanogo and a group of other Muslim graduates decided they’d pray first.

Hasdhallah prayed alongside them. He says he paid no mind to University of Delaware police officers nearby. Then, everyone began getting in their cars.

“We were just getting ready to leave ...,” he recently recalled. “A male officer approached Momo’s car, and he was aggressive. They were being aggressive to us, and I don’t know why.”

Hasdhallah and several witnesses said officers told the teens to leave the parking lot.

That's also when university police say the officers witnessed "careless and dangerous activity."

"As noted in a publicly available arrest warrant, drivers of three vehicles were observed to have been operating those vehicles recklessly through a parking lot at the Bob Carpenter Center, including with passengers hanging out the windows of the vehicles," a portion of UD's June 21 statement to the school district reads.

The University of Delaware did not provide additional comment on the nature of the activity for this report by the time of publication.

Multiple cars were successful in leaving the parking lot, as depicted in rear dash video footage provided to Delaware Online/The News Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network. Hasdhallah left in another car. When Sanogo looked to leave, some witnesses said his tires spun, making a loud sound.

As Sanogo reached the red light, waiting to exit the parking lot, multiple vehicles suddenly surrounded Sanogo's car. It remains unclear what trucks surrounded Sanogo's car or why.

Then, police officers told Sanogo to exit his vehicle. The university says he "revved the engine and put the vehicle in reverse.”

Eventually, Sanogo opened the driver's side door and exited the car. He was then placed up against his car by an officer, before barreling to a patch of grass a few feet away. One officer lifted Sanogo into the air and slammed him onto the ground, as depicted in multiple video and witness accounts.

Hasdhallah, Shahein and others watched helplessly.

“He was freaking out, he was getting scared, and I was trying to tell him: ‘Calm down. Momo, calm down,’” Hasdhallah said, knowing Sanogo's asthma also was making it hard for him to breathe.

The university says the teen was “continuing to resist.” Ultimately, Sanogo was placed under arrest, then held until 4 that morning before being released on $200 bail.

He now awaits a hearing later this month pertaining to the arrest charges of reckless driving and resisting arrest. School board member Naveed Baqir said Sanogo and his family were advised not to speak about the incident at this time.

SAG strike: Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, more stars descend on picket lines

Tensions may not be going anywhere soon

Mohammed Sanogo (far right) poses with some of his fellow graduates after Newark High School's ceremonies at the University of Delaware last month.

The following Tuesday, June 20, the school board held a workshop in which witnesses of the arrest spoke and shared details. The next day, June 21, UD issued its first statement to the district explaining its perspective on the arrest.

Newark High School hosts commencement for the 255 graduates of the Class of 2023, Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the Bob Carpenter Center.

Baqir said UD declined to show any video from the incident, whether through body camera footage or video from cameras mounted on nearby buildings. He also claimed members of the school district were told by UD officials that no students were hanging out of cars during the incident, including Sanogo's — a direct conflict with UD's original statement regarding the arrest.

Ultimately, these and further meetings went on to end "without any resolution," Baqir said Tuesday night.

Today, he's steadfast that this discussion can't go away — motioning that a further severing of ties with UD could be up for a vote if the university does not "rectify the situation."

"We will keep adding the sanctions until there is a positive response and an acknowledgment that they have done something egregious," he said.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Violent arrest in Delaware after high school graduation causes concern