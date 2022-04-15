High school students hospitalized after military ball, and overdose suspected, reports say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Six Northeast High School students were hospitalized Thursday night because of what could be overdoses at an Air Force JROTC Military Ball at the Signature Grand in Davie, Florida, according to Broward County Public Schools.

Two students are still in the hospital. School staff is also at the hospital to assist, according to a statement from the Broward County school district.

“The safety of our students is always our top priority,” the statement said. “The District and Northeast High School administration are concerned and closely following the Davie Police investigation into what caused six students to become ill Thursday night while attending the Air Force JROTC Military Ball at the Signature Grand in Davie.”

One person described what they saw at the scene.

“I saw everybody crying and grieving and I think I saw one having a seizure,” Lorenzo Toafa told CBS-Ch. 6.

The ball included students from Coral Springs and Northeast High Schools.

Some students speculated drinking water might have been spiked.

“The water at one of our tables, it had drugs in them. People started putting drugs in them,” Earl Cayo, a student, told WPLG-Ch. 10. “We don’t know exactly who or how many people did it, but for the kids who drank it ... they got high and everything.”

