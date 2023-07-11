High school students get an insider's look at healthcare careers

Students participate in a game where blowing through a straw simulates how a person with COPD feels when they breathe.

Faculty and staff from the Gardner-Webb University College of Health Sciences recently spent two weeks introducing students from Cleveland County Schools to careers in healthcare.

They are part of the CCS Rev Up Healthcare Experience, which is supported by a grant through federal COVID emergency relief funds, noted Rhonda Benfield, CCS district coordinator for Career and Technical Education.

The program spanned eight days with a total of 80 students visiting Gardner-Webb. They were at GWU for two days and at Cleveland Community College for two days learning about careers and the degrees offered at each school. Rising 7th- through 12th-graders are invited to apply, and since last year, participation has more than doubled.

“We had three programs serving 100 students last year,” Benfield said. “We have seven programs serving 250 students this year. In addition to healthcare, we have programs in culinary, technology, skilled trades, agriculture, public service and a summer ‘teamship,’ where students will work in teams with two local businesses to solve a real business problem.”

Students try to place the organs in the correct order on the illustration.

Dean of the College of Health Sciences Nicole Waters said staff and faculty engaged students in learning activities, such as participating in banana surgery, nursing skills and completing CPR certification. The classes also saw a demonstration in the virtual cadaver lab and had an opportunity to manipulate the digital pictures. In the exercise science lab, they took part in games to simulate what breathing feels like for a patient with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Before Gardner-Webb University, Waters was a Health Sciences instructor in CTE within Cleveland County Schools.

“From my years of teaching experience in Career Technical Education, I have a firsthand understanding of the need for students to be engaged and immersed in career experiences early to accelerate their path to success,” Waters said. “Collaborating with Cleveland County Schools to provide two weeks of experiential learning and opportunities for students to explore healthcare careers brings me great joy and is a rewarding experience. I want every student interested in a healthcare career to understand the many options available for them to obtain a degree.”

Most of the students who attended during the first week at Gardner-Webb were interested in learning more about nursing. One student hoped to be an anesthesiologist and another wanted to become a neurosurgeon.

Sabrina Howell, a rising 10th-grader, plans to be a registered nurse. She enjoyed the CPR course and dissecting the virtual cadaver.

Nya Woods, also a rising 10th-grader, hasn’t decided about her career, but said she gets joy out of helping people.

“I wanted to know how it felt to be a nurse or be in healthcare,” Woods said. “I’m trying everything out before a make a final decision.”

Students manipulate the virtual cadaver to see the different systems in the body.

Mabysin Hogue, a rising senior, signed up for the program for the opportunity to experience a “day in the life” of a nurse.

“I wanted to know what I would be doing if I were going into nursing,” she said. “Radiology would be my second choice.”

The career accelerator programs are planned and coordinated by CCS CTE in partnership with GWU and CCC, and numerous local businesses.

“Our focus and goal for every program is to provide hands-on, engaged learning and experiences where students can encounter careers and professionals in a field that interests them,” Benfield said. “The funds allow us to provide some truly unique and memorable experiences for young people.”

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: High school students get an insider's look at healthcare careers