High school students with pellet guns prompt lockdown at SLO County middle school

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To get breaking news alerts, click here

Update, 11:05 a.m.:

The two subjects seen near the school were identified as high school students with pellet guns, according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Tony Cipolla.

Police units are being cleared from the scene, and lockdowns at nearby schools are being lifted, Cipolla said.

Original story:

Templeton Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning as sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a “suspicious subject” on campus.

According to Cipolla, the school is on lockdown as a precaution, and deputies were arriving at the scene of the report around 10:40 a.m.

According to emergency scanner traffic, two males were reportedly seen near where agriculture students keep animals on the school grounds. A search of that area was underway.