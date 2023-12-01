High school students get a sampling of what TSTC has to offer during Discovery Day event

Nov. 30—SWEETWATER — High school students from throughout West Texas learned that Texas State Technical College may have a program they could study close to home.

TSTC's Sweetwater campus hosted a Discovery Day on Thursday, Nov. 30, to showcase programs available in West Texas. Students, counselors and parents also were able to tour lab facilities and on-campus housing options.

"We are excited to see so many high schools show an interest in the programs we have in Sweetwater and at our other West Texas campuses," said Jacey Tomlin, a TSTC student recruitment representative, in a news release. "We had many of our online program instructors available to talk to students, which showed them that we have more options for a career."

Tricia Spikes, a counselor at Hawley High School, said her students were eager to learn about the different programs taught at TSTC.

"I had some here specifically to look at welding, one was interested in health care, and another wants to go into culinary," she said in the release. "They all told me they were excited to see what TSTC has to offer."

Ruthann Campbell, Sweetwater High School's senior advisor through Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas, said the students especially enjoyed one particular aspect of Discovery Day.

"The students were all eager to continue discussing the programs with the instructors," she said. "TSTC has the best staff and instructors who reach out to students who want to pursue a career in their field."

Some current TSTC students took time to talk to attendees about the different opportunities.

"Many of the students were surprised by what we have to offer in Sweetwater," said Ethan Hyde, a fourth-semester Wind Energy Technology student from Rocksprings.

David Diaz, a fourth-semester Wind Energy Technology student from Sweetwater, said he noticed one question being asked repeatedly.

"They were curious how the wind industry works," he said. "They know it is a growing business and want to know more about what we (TSTC students) have learned."

Ethan Godfrey, a first-semester Electromechanical Technology student from Frankston, said many parents in attendance asked about housing options.

"I wanted to give everyone the reassurance that their child would be taken care of when they are on campus," he said. "The housing options are great, and they include the meal plan."

TSTC's Sweetwater campus will host a TechXperience Day event for high school seniors next March.

Registration for TSTC's spring semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.