High school sweethearts killed in crash weeks after graduation, Illinois families say

A man is accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a couple who had just graduated from high school, Illinois reports say.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, in Hoffman Estates, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago, according to WMAQ.

Amelia Mazeikis was driving D’Shaun Tudela when their vehicle was struck, according to the Daily Herald. The two 18-year-olds died at area hospitals, the publication reported.

The high school sweethearts had been together for three years and graduated in May from Schaumburg High School, family members said in a GoFundMe.

“The only thing keeping me together is that they are together,” Tudela’s mother, Katrina Tudela, said in the GoFundMe.

Police said Deni Rubo, 32, was charged with “two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person, two counts of reckless homicide, and one count of trying to disarm a peace officer,” WGN reported.

Township High School District 211 officials called Mazeikis and Tudela’s deaths “devastating news” and said they had “bright futures ahead of them,” according to a statement obtained by WGN.

Tudela reportedly had dreams of being a Japanese cuisine chef.

“He had been looking at culinary arts schools for over the past year,” his mom told WLS. “Those dreams and aspirations of going somewhere, that’s not a reality anymore.”

Mazeikis was known as “a talented artist, gymnast and animal lover,” family members said in a GoFundMe.

“She was an amazing sister, daughter and friend to many,” the GoFundMe says.

