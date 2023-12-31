High School teacher charged for allegedly sending explicit messages to students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher at Fayette-Ware High School in Fayette County was arrested after explicit photos and language were discovered in a group chat that contained multiple juveniles.

Frankland Shane Strickland is charged with five counts of solicitation of a minor, and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to documents, on December 10, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the mother of a 15-year-old boy who said that her son had been receiving explicit messages from a teacher at Fayette-Ware High School.

The teen reportedly told police that Strickland had approached him during the first days of the school year and asked him to open an Instagram account.

Reports say that after opening an account, Strickland invited the teen to a group chat with three other juvenile students from Fayette-Ware High School.

Two of the students were 15 years old, and the other was 17.

The student advised investigators that Strickland made sexually explicit comments to him in the group chat and in a private chat with just the two of them.

Investigators were able to access the group chat on Instagram and discovered the explicit messages between Strickland and the four students, as well as the private messages between just the boy and Strickland.

In the messages, he asked the students to send him photos and videos of themselves, police say.

On December 15, investigators served a search warrant on Frankland Strickland at Fayette-Ware High School where they seized his cell phone and laptop.

According to reports, Strickland confirmed his Instagram name, and admitted to setting up the group chat, though he told investigators that the messages were sent as jokes.

Through further investigation, more sexually explicit content was found to have been sent to the four students through Strickland’s Instagram messages.

Five images of nude minors engaging in sexual acts were also found on Strickland’s phone, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports say two of the students confirmed that Strickland requested nude photographs of them through Instagram, and all of the students confirmed being in the group chat with Strickland.

According to a 2019 post by Fayette County Public Schools, Strickland was named “Teacher of the Year” for the 2018-2019 academic year.

