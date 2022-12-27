High school teacher molested, harassed student for years at school, Louisiana cops say

A former high school teacher was arrested after Louisiana officials say he molested and harassed a student for years.

Deputies said Kyle Aucoin-Melohn was arrested Dec. 27 on a warrant for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student and molestation of a juvenile. Aucoin-Melohn was a teacher at Destrehan High School at the time of the assault, but his employment ended earlier in December 2022.

The 32-year-old had “inappropriate sexual contact” with a male student, according to a news release from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. The contact occurred at the high school when the student was 16 and 17 years old.

Aucoin-Melohn is also accused of making “inappropriate comments” starting in 2017 until 2020, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said it received an anonymous tip on Dec. 1 that Aucoin-Melohn was molesting male students. Further investigation revealed his relationship with the student.

Deputies continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Sergeant Holly Laurent at (985) 783-6807, (985) 331-1562, or hlaurent@stcharlessheriff.org.

St. Charles Parish is about 30 miles west of downtown New Orleans.

Day care worker accused of indecency with a child worked in 15 day cares, Texas cops say

Teacher sent nude photos, explicit messages to 15-year-old on Google docs, cops say

Preschool teacher took sexually explicit photos of kids in his Florida class, feds say