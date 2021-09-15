High school teacher says telling students to behave in class is 'white supremacy'

A Virginia high school teacher posted a TikTok video that said telling students to behave themselves in class falls under the definition of "white supremacy."

"I stated that PBIS is white supremacy with a hug and a lot of y'all wanted to know more about that," the teacher said in the May TikTok video. "So, if PBIS concerns itself with positive behaviors, we have to ask ourselves, ‘OK, well what are those positive behaviors?’ And it's things like making sure that you're following directions and making sure that you're sitting quietly and you are in your seat and all these things that come from white culture."

PBIS stands for Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, a concept used in Virginia public schools "to support positive academic and behavioral outcomes for all students."

"The idea of just sitting quiet and being told stuff and taking things in in a passive stance is not a thing that's in many cultures," the teacher continued. "So, if we're positively enforcing these behaviors, we are by extension positively enforcing elements of white culture. Which therefore keeps whiteness at the center, which is the definition of white supremacy."

The person in the video appears to be Josh Thompson, an English teacher at Blacksburg High School, according to Fox News.

"A teacher is entitled to their personal belief regarding any division program. The statements made by this teacher do not reflect our PBIS program or the behavioral expectations that we have of students in our schools," the Montgomery County School District told the news outlet.

"MCPS has used PBIS in our schools for eight years. We are proud of our PBIS work. This work helps create a standard for social-emotional learning and behavior expectations in the school building," the district added.

