High school teacher shown in video slapping student is now arrested, Indiana cops say

A former high school teacher has been arrested nearly one week after surveillance video showed him slapping a student, Indiana cops say.

Mike Hosinski, who was granted early retirement from Jimtown High School in northern Indiana, was taken into custody on a preliminary felony battery charge, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, March 3.

Hosinski, 61, is shown in surveillance footage from Friday, Feb. 25, grabbing a student by their backpack and slapping their face with an open hand. The teacher then grabs the student and tries pulling them away before the student falls to the ground.

School officials said the confrontation began over the student’s attire, with the student suffering “visible injuries” in the incident, McClatchy News reported.

The case was being investigated by the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, school officials said at the time. As part of the investigation, Hosinski was barred from the school’s campus, McClatchy News reported.

Hosinski, a teacher of 40 years, had already announced his retirement, effective June 30, but he requested early retirement after the incident. In a school board meeting held on Monday, Feb. 28, Hosinski was granted that request and he will be eligible to receive his full pension, WSBT reported.

In 2020, Hosinski was named the Jimtown High School teacher of the year, according to a social media post from the school. He was a social studies teacher and junior varsity football coach, WBND reported.

