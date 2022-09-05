High school teacher vanished in March. Human remains in woods may be her, MA cops say

A person walking in the woods came across human remains that are believed to be a high school teacher who vanished in March, Massachusetts authorities say.

Meghan Marohn, 42, of New York, was reported missing by her family on March 29 — hours before her car was found abandoned and empty the same day at Longcope Park in Lee, Massachusetts, according to state police.

MSP and @LeeMAPD assets are searching in the #Berkshires town for Meghan Marohn, a NY state woman who is missing. If seen, or if you have info, please call 911 immediately. Please retweet. More info: https://t.co/3MMZu9o1xZ pic.twitter.com/2dh1BuB1VA — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 30, 2022

The person found partial human remains the evening of Sept. 1 in a “heavily wooded area” roughly five miles away from where Marohn’s car was discovered, prompting law enforcement to respond to the scene, a Sept. 2 news release says.

“Evidence collected thus far indicates a high likelihood that the remains are that of Ms. Marohn,” police said in a statement.

More human remains, likely of Marohn, were found in an unspecified location after the initial discovery, according to state police. Several searches were conducted for her since she disappeared.

Marohn taught high school English at Shaker High School in Latham, New York, according to WRGB.

Prior to her disappearance, she was taking time away from teaching and was put on paid leave, NBC News reported. On March 26, she told her brother she was staying at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, before she stopped answering.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is now working to identify the remains, according to state police.

Marohn’s brother described her as “a devoted and passionate high school English teacher, poet, artist, and concerned environmentalist who displays deep passion in all her endeavors,” on a GoFundMe page that was set up to support search efforts.

“She is charismatic, witty, and a genuinely loving and beautiful person whom I miss dearly and need to know what happened to her.”

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Marohn’s disappearance.

Lee is roughly 130 miles west of Boston.

