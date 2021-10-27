High school under investigation after posting photos of students giving teachers lap dances

A Kentucky high school is under investigation after photos of male students in lingerie giving faculty lap dances were posted to the school's official Facebook page.

Hazard High School posted the images of its homecoming week festivities, which included a "Man Pageant" on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the school.

Images allegedly from the event, which appeared to be held in the school's gymnasium, showed male students in their underwear, and some wearing women's underwear, seemingly giving faculty members lap dances and performing other lewd acts.

"Um. Exactly what is going on here, y’all? C’mon Hazard. Get it together," Nema Brewer, co-founder of education advocacy group KY 120 United, tweeted Tuesday along with several of the images from Hazard High School's page.

The images showed female students wearing Hooters uniforms in the gymnasium as well as one male spanking another. Faculty are seen laughing and smiling as the students perform the acts.

The school has since taken down the Facebook photos from the event, the Courier-Journal reported.

The school "has a tradition of excellence and academics and everything we do, but the incident is being investigated and once the investigation is complete, appropriate action will be taken," said Superintendent of Hazard Independent Schools Sondra Combs.

Combs refused to say whether the Man Pageant has been an annual event.

The department is aware of the event and has "been in contact with the superintendent, who has informed us that the incident is under investigation," said Kentucky Department of Education spokeswoman Toni Konz Tatman.

"Kentucky law provides that school district superintendents are required to report instances of educator misconduct to the Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB). Therefore, if the investigation finds a certified educator likely violated the Kentucky Educator Code of Ethics, the superintendent is required to report this to the EPSB for potential action," said Tatman in an email. "If any citizen of Commonwealth feels that that Kentucky’s educator Code of Ethics was violated by a certified educator, they can also file a complaint with the EPSB."

Hazard Independent Schools board member Aster Sizemore said the school's principal wouldn't allow such an event to take place.

"Normally, the principal, Happy Mobelini, is pretty dadgum strict, so that surprises me unless someone pulled something out of a hat,” Sizemore said. "A kid comes to school with a short dress, you know, he makes them go home and change."

The school's principal did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

