High schooler arrested in assault that put classmate on ventilator, Texas cops say

A high schooler has been arrested after he allegedly caused a classmate’s serious injuries in a planned attack at a party, Texas cops say.

The arrest of 17-year-old Reid Mitchell follows the Dec. 3 attack of Cole Hagan, whose brother said will likely never play football again because of his injuries, KTRK reported.

Hagan suffered two skull fractures and a broken clavicle in the assault, which occurred in the Houston suburb of Lake Jackson, according to KTRK.

The 16-year-old, a student at Brazoswood High School, was lured outside during the party when another teen told him his car was damaged, his brother, Cory Hagan, told KPRC. Once he got outside, he was beaten by one or multiple teenagers he believed were his friends, his brother said.

“Go get your boy out of the street,” one of the teenagers texted Cole’s friend after the attack, KPRC reported.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where his brother said he was on a ventilator for multiple days.

“Cole is off of the ventilator and breathing on his own, and they got him out of bed to take a few steps today,” Cory Hagan said Monday. “He still has a long road ahead of him but he is fighting hard and we have faith that God will restore his health.”

Cory Hagan has called upon anyone to come forward with video of the “cowardly” attack he says was orchestrated by his brother’s football teammates. A $20,000 reward is being offered to anyone who captured footage.

“We’re focusing on keeping him alive while he’s fighting for his life,” Cory Hagan told The Facts newspaper in Brazoria County. “We’re going to make sure everyone involved is going to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

In a statement to KRIV, a Brazoswood High School spokesperson said it was aware of the attack and the Lake Jackson Police Department is handling the investigation.

“If more information is discovered as a result of the investigation, we will take actions accordingly,” the school spokesperson said. “We expect our students, staff and Brazoswood community to come together to help support the victim and family. Any retaliation or threats will not be tolerated, and students will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.”

Story continues

Mitchell was charged with aggravated assault, and additional people involved in the attack have been identified, but not yet charged, according to The Facts newspaper.

Cole’s brother told KTRK the kids who instigated and carried out the attack, as well as the ones who watched, “all need to be punished.”

“To see him hurt and for him to be attacked in this senseless act of brutality, it’s unimaginable,” Cory Hagan added to KPRC.