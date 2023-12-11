High schooler benched in basketball game attacks coach in parking lot, Texas cops say

A high school basketball player and his brother attacked the athlete’s coach after he was benched during a game, Texas cops say.

The 17-year-old and his 22-year-old brother were arrested on assault charges following the Tuesday, Dec. 5, incident outside Willis High School, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the Willis High School basketball player “was benched at the game due to his behavior toward an opposing team player, which infuriated (the 17-year-old) and his family.”

After the team made it back to Willis High School following the game at Conroe High School, the athlete and his family waited for the coach in the parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.

A “verbal confrontation” was followed by the 17-year-old punching his coach in the face, according to the sheriff. His brother also attacked the coach, authorities said.

Another coach helped break up the fight, and the brothers fled the scene, authorities said. The coach suffered injuries “to his head, neck, face and arms.”

They were later arrested and charged with assault on a public servant, the sheriff’s office said. The brothers were released from Montgomery County Jail on $23,000 bonds.

The Willis Independent School District confirmed the incident and arrests in a statement to KTRK.

“The incident is still under investigation,” the district said. “We are deeply saddened by this incident and will not tolerate this behavior from students.”

Willis is about 50 miles north of Houston.

