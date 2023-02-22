High schooler is fatally shot while offering two teens a ride home, Michigan cops say

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed by two younger teenagers he had offered to drive home, Michigan authorities say.

Jack Snyder, a student at Battle Creek Central High School, was discovered at 12:10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, in the road next to his vehicle, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. The teen, who authorities said had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two unknown people were seen in Jack’s vehicle before gunshots were heard, and they fled the scene, the fire department said.

An investigation revealed two boys, ages 13 and 14, shot Jack in an attempted carjacking.

Battle Creek Police Sgt. Jeff Case said Jack was leaving his girlfriend’s birthday party when he offered a ride to the two boys. The younger teens tried to steal Jack’s car and shot him twice in the process, Case said.

“The victim was trying to be a Good Samaritan by giving them a ride in the cold temperatures,” Case said in a news briefing streamed by WZZM. “I do know that he resisted the carjacking.”

Police have not commented on which of the suspects shot Jack.

The 14-year-old and 13-year-old were arrested over the weekend, according to Case. They are expected to be charged as adults.

Jack was a senior at Battle Creek Central High School and considered a “well-rounded” student-athlete, according to an obituary. He was a member of his school’s marching band, soccer team and swim team.

“The students and faculty described Jack as light-hearted, charismatic, athletic, and humorous, one whom left an indelible mark on all that met him,” the obituary states.

Mel Carillo, Jack’s soccer coach, said there was “nothing bad about” him.

“It was hard for me to believe it, knowing Jack and knowing he was a good kid,” Carillo told WWMT. “He was not a troublemaker.”

Battle Creek is about 65 miles southeast of Grand Rapids.

