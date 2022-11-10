High schooler fatally shot while waiting for bus in Queens; teens run in terror

Kerry Burke, Rocco Parascandola, Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
·2 min read

An 18-year-old Queens high school senior was fatally shot while waiting at a bus stop after school let out — sending other teens running back into their school — cops and witnesses said.

The victim was waiting for the Q20 bus at the intersection of 77th Road and Main St. in Kew Gardens Hills when gunshots rang out around 3:15 p.m., police and witnesses said.

“He fell right in front of the bus stop,” said Rocio Hernandez, a classmate. “We were waiting for the bus when the shots started.”

Terrified students filing out of North Queens Community High School — which is about a block away from the bus stop — scattered.

“We were terrified,” said Hernandez, 17. “Everyone ran back into the school.”

The teen, whose name was not immediately released pending family notification, was shot multiple times about his body.

“He was facedown,” said Ricardo Espinoza, who witnessed the shooting as he loaded his kids into his car nearby. “Twice shot in the back, once in the leg and his finger was destroyed. He was bleeding a lot.”

Hernandez tried to get the teen talking, but he was unconscious.

“‘Hey buddy, wake up, wake up. Don’t sleep,’” Espinoza recalled saying to the mortally wounded teenager. “His eyes were open, and they were all white. He was still breathing, but not for long. It was terrible. It looked like he was dying.”

Espinoza watched as a gunman, who he described as a teenager, took off.

“He ran right past my kids, and he put the gun in his hoodie.”

Medics rushed the teen to Jamaica Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The teen’s backpack and six shell casings were left near where he was gunned down.

Police took two people into custody and are still searching for a third.

Charges against them were pending Thursday evening.

