High-schooler trying hand at 3-point turn shot during driver’s ed in Roseland: Chicago police

A high school student was shot in the head during driver’s education class Thursday afternoon on the Far South Side, police said.

The girl, 17, was behind the wheel attempting a three-point turn when shots rang out and she was hit in the head, police said.

It happened shortly after noon in the 11300 block of South Normal Avenue in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.

She’s at home recovering after being released from Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police.

No arrests have been made.