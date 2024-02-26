High-schoolers: Deadline to apply for career-focused internships looms. Here's what to know

Hospitals. Aerospace corporations. Local government. For Brevard students with an eye on the future in ever-evolving and diverse fields, there's a local path to their career goals in all these areas and more.

To prep students for upcoming internships which have a March 22 sign-up deadline, Brevard Public Schools held a CTE expo earlier in February, Career and Technical Education Month.

The expo, at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa, drew about 1,000 people over the span of about three hours. Students were given the chance to hear from professionals across a range of careers about what their jobs are like, and what internships are available through the district.

Brevard Public Schools hosted an expo on Feb. 10 to provide information about the programs offered at all high schools.

It was a chance for parents and kids to "shop" the different programs offered at all BPS high schools in preparation for the deadline to sign up for internships, said Superintendent Mark Rendell.

Both summer and school-year internships are available.

What kind of internships are available — and how long do they last?

"We have so many great career and technical programs in Brevard County," Rendell said. "We wanted our parents to be able to see all these different offerings."

The kind of internship you're placed in will be dependent on your CTE program of study. For example, if you are studying technical design, you might be placed at an architecture firm, according to BPS.

BPS works with companies such as Codecraft Works, Embraer, Health First, Brevard County Board of Commissioners, Roswell Marine, The Children's Hunger Project, Wharton-Smith and more.

Who is eligible for an internship?

Internships are only available for high school seniors. Seniors must have completed at least two classes in a CTE program with a "C" grade or higher, and they must be on track to graduate.

What credit do I get for doing an internship?

To earn credit for your internship, you must work a minimum of 150 internship hours per credit. Multiple credits can be earned based on school schedule availability.

Where do I apply, and what's the deadline?

The deadline to apply for internships is March 22. Applications can be submitted to Peter Philips, work-based learning specialist, at philips.peter@brevardschools.org, or through a teacher or school counselor. Applications can also be found on BPS' website.

Finch Walker is the education reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. X: @_finchwalker

