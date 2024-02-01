High schoolers test their drone piloting skills at races in Boca Raton

An your mark. Get set. Fly.

Dozens of high schoolers gathered on a recent Friday at a gymnasium in Boca Raton to test their drone piloting skills. The competition was sponsored by Florida Power & Light Company and its education partner Drones in Schools. The race course was inside the gym at the A.D. Henderson & FAU High School off Glades Road in Boca Raton. The students are enthusiasts who are part of an after-school program that encourages students to pursue careers in the science, tech, engineering and math fields.

The students were there to show off their skills flying Tiny Hawk microdrones — propeller driven gadgets about the size of a large burger and weighing a fraction of a pound. The events included one-on-one races and a two-minute 'capture the flag' team event. (There are no actual flags, but lit beacons that are turned to a team's color as the drones fly by.)

Middle and high school students across the country compete in these events, and also virtual competitions, monthly in hopes of making it to the national competition in San Diego in April.

About 60 students participate in the A.D. Henderson drone program, according to James Nance, the school's STEM instructor. The drone skills the students hone flying these toy-sized drones translate into the larger, FAA-regulated drones that are used in many growing industries, Nance said.

Amelia Nance tests her goggles before racing her opponent during a drone competition at the A.D. Henderson & FAU High School Gymnasium on January 19, 2024 in Boca Raton, Florida.

Students fly their drones through the course during competition at the A.D. Henderson & FAU High School Gymnasium on January 19, 2024 in Boca Raton, Florida.

Arish Dotiwala, left to right, Andrew Liu, Preston Hoover and Ben Slive applaud racers during a drone flying competition at the A.D. Henderson & FAU High School Gymnasium on January 19, 2024 in Boca Raton, Florida.

