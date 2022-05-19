High schoolers were promised Universal Studios trip, but Oklahoma seniors were scammed

A high school senior class in Oklahoma raised money throughout the year to take a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida but on the day of their flight, they learned they had been scammed.

The graduating class at Oklahoma Union High School traveled to Springfield, Missouri, this week for their flight, according to a Facebook post. Their plane tickets, however, were illegitimate.

“Upon arrival to the Springfield-Branson National Airport, we found out we had recently been scammed by hackers who tied their number to be Allegiant Airlines,” a May 18 Facebook post read.

Brenda Taylor, the superintendent of the school district, told KTUL that school officials had been in contact with who they believed to be Allegiant officials for months, and were even given confirmation of their flights. About 40 students were slated to go on the trip.

A parent said it was “heartbreaking” finding out the teenagers would not be able to take the highly anticipated trip, KJRH reported.

“You kind of go out with your senior year with a bang, with a group of kiddos that you’ve spent the last 13 years with and they’re all like family to have it all.... just gone, taken from you,” Shaunda Anderson told the station.

Instead, the town of Springfield came out in force for the teens. The school said on Facebook that they were provided free entry to the Wonders Of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium. Bass Pro Shops also gave hats and gift cards to the students.

“Thank you, Springfield!” the school wrote on Facebook with a picture of the class in their hats and a sign welcoming them to the aquarium.

In a statement to KTUL, Allegiant said it was “very sorry” the students were scammed and said it would assist in any investigation.

“Bad actors advertising fraudulent call-in numbers and websites, posing as legitimate travel services, or even representing themselves as airlines, are common in the industry,” the airline said in the statement. “Unfortunately, these scams grew throughout the (COVID-19) pandemic.”

Story continues

He helped buy 38,000 stolen PayPal credentials — then used the owners’ money, feds say

Homebuyer gets fake email from her ‘attorney’ — then loses $155,000, Georgia cops say

Fake computer helpline stole thousands from people trying to fix bogus issues, feds say