High schoolers at West Ottawa aren't afraid of manufacturing — they're eager

A partnership and grant through the SME Education Foundation has helped solidify manufacturing pathways for students at West Ottawa High School.

PARK TWP. — A partnership and grant through the SME Education Foundation has helped solidify manufacturing pathways for students at West Ottawa High School.

The grant facilitated upgrades to the school’s manufacturing lab and saw the school join SME PRIME, which caters technology and curriculum to meet the needs of local employers.

An event Friday, Dec. 8, celebrated the launch of SME PRIME at WOHS.

More: West Ottawa receives grant for engineering, manufacturing education

The event included district administrators, teachers, students and board members, along with representatives from the SME Education Foundation, Michigan Manufacturers Association, local manufacturing companies and State Rep. Nancy DeBoer.

Following a program with several speakers, attendees toured the manufacturing lab and saw students working on a variety of projects.

Todd Tulgestke, associate superintendent of instructional services, said manufacturing classes at the high school are consistently at capacity, even though some students take similar courses through the Ottawa Area ISD’s Careerline Tech Center. The SME PRIME grant and partnership, he said, helped the district “ramp up” programming.

“There’s a societal narrative about industry and trades that it’s difficult to get kids interested," Tulgestke said. "That’s actually a false narrative. Take us as a small example. We have more demand for these courses than we can staff. It’s extremely popular. Our kids want to be in the lab."

A student at West Ottawa High School explains equipment in the school's manufacturing lab on Friday, Dec. 8.

Teacher Tyler Hubbard said his courses in home and auto, intro to metals and advanced metals teach students everything from home improvement and basic car mechanics to welding and advanced engineering.

“It’s pretty cool to get to use those machines, some of them as a freshman in high school. Things that I didn’t get to use until now,” Hubbard said. “They’re getting that early understanding that, ‘Hey, this is pretty cool, I really like this.’ We’re really fortunate to have that.”

Seniors Ben VanNuil and Tyler Kastens told attendees the classes prepare them for a variety of pathways after graduation.

“Everything we’ve done so far is just setting building blocks that we'll use later down the road in our careers,” Kastens said. “Having all those opportunities at a high school level is just phenomenal.”

Ben VanNuil (left) and Tyler Kastens, students at West Ottawa High School, address attendees during a launch event Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

VanNuil, who works at STM Manufacturing through a co-op program, said he’s already seeing those benefits.

“After six months in the industry, I can tell you this class prepares you because of all the stuff this grant does,” he said. “You have better opportunities while you’re at school to learn.”

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

Partnering with high schools is part of the SME Education Foundation’s efforts to address talent shortages, said Shelley Wooley, national director of education programs.

“Our members, like this group in this room, are worried about how we're going to fill this looming talent gap,” Wooley said. “This is part of our answer as an organization."

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: High schoolers at West Ottawa aren't afraid of manufacturing — they're eager