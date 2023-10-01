High-scoring Kentucky recruit commits to South Carolina basketball

South Carolina basketball on Sunday landed its second commitment of the week.

Trent Noah of Harlan County (Kentucky) committed to the Gamecocks in an announcement held at his high school and streamed on On3’s YouTube channel.

Noah, a high school senior, is the first commitment for coach Lamont Paris in the Class of 2024. Powdersville junior Hayden Assemian committed to the Gamecocks on Tuesday, USC’s first pledge for the 2025 class.

Noah picked USC over Dayton, Butler, St. Louis, Western Kentucky, Seton Hall, Stanford and Richmond. He had more than 25 Division I offers.

South Carolina offered Noah in July and he visited the campus in September.

“Really, their coaching staff stands out to me. I’ve enjoyed building relationships with them, they are in one of the best leagues in the country (the SEC),” Noah told On3’s Jamie Shaw this summer.. “They like my IQ and feel for the game, they talk about that a lot. Coach Paris has done a great job everywhere he has been. He was with great teams at Wisconsin and at UT-Chattanooga, and he is doing a great job at South Carolina.”

On3 and 247Sports rank Noah as a three-star and a top-150 ranked prospect nationally. He averaged 26.5 points and 12.8 rebounds last season and is the second-ranked overall prospect in Kentucky, behind Travis Perry.

South Carolina went 11-21 in Paris’ first season. The Gamecocks will have plenty of roster openings with four graduate transfers on this year’s team.

Trent Noah scouting report

via 247Sports’ scouting director Adam Finkelstein

“Trent Noah is a strong-bodied wing and elite shooter of the basketball. His game is based on the three-point line. He’s not only one of the best in the class when it comes to making spot-up shots, and thus providing gravity as a floor-spacer, but also capable of making shots on the move. He’s a heady offensive player and good passer who knows how to play within offensive structure. Noah has a strong and fairly broad frame, which can allow him to defend some bigger players. He is also a solid wing rebounder. He needs to continue to work on his defensive quickness and his ability to create his own offense.”