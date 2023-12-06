High-scoring St. X basketball off to hot start
High-scoring St. X basketball off to hot start
High-scoring St. X basketball off to hot start
Elon Musk is moving forward with his plans to turn the company formerly known as Twitter, now called X, into an "everything app" that includes its own payments system. The company in late November was granted three additional money transmitter licenses in the U.S. states of South Dakota (on November 27), Kansas (on November 28) and Wyoming (on November 30), bringing the total number of states where the company is allowed to engage in money transfers to 12. The other states where the company had previously been granted a money transmitter license include Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
No need to rush that morning cup of joe with this ingenious invention — makes a great gift!
It's always a good time to talk deals in fantasy basketball, and here are five players — three to target and two to send away.
Year over year, sales volume in the state dropped 14.2% in September.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when defending the young quarterback
Super Nintendo World Japan's Donkey Kong Country area is set to open this spring. The main attraction is a mine cart rollercoaster named after a level in the 1994 SNES classic, Donkey Kong Country.
Logitech has introduced the Astro A50 X headset that does more (and costs more) than most rival products.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Market expectations for Fed rate cuts are going too far, BlackRock Investment Institute strategist Wei Li said.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
We also found noise-cancelling headphones for over 70% off and a Henckels knife set for just $140 (was $657).
Tyrod Taylor will serve as the backup after coming off injured reserve and missing the last four games.
Still shopping for stocking stuffers or Hanukkah gifts? These whimsical gizmos will arrive in time for the holidays.
Multiple game developers have announced layoffs in a year filled with them. Tinybuild, Codemasters and New World Interactive are all reducing their workforces.
Boyle is done after throwing for a total of 327 yards, three interceptions, and one touchdown, while being sacked eight times in two games.
Many fantasy managers are either fighting for a playoff spot in Week 14, or trying to set themselves up for success if they've locked a spot in already. Whatever your circumstances, Scott Pianowski is here to help.
Apple is reportedly pushing India to give it a delay or exemption over a rule that will require all smartphones to have a USB-C charging port. The rule may even apply to older iPhones.
Recent efforts by Meta to grow Threads' install base have been working. According to a new analysis of app store trends, Instagram Threads is now outpacing X, formerly Twitter, at least in terms of new downloads. App intelligence firm Apptopia indicates that, although Threads' daily downloads had been declining since September, things have shifted in the opposite direction over the past week or so.
More than 20 years after they met, Ashanti and Nelly are back together — and reportedly expecting.