High security in Kabul, as Taliban approach capital
Police tightened security in Kabul on Saturday as the lightning Taliban offensive continued to close on Afghanistan's capital. (Aug. 14)
The Taliban completed their sweep of Afghanistan’s south on Friday, taking four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that brought them closer to Kabul just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war.
The images come one day after the Taliban seized control of Herat, which is Afghanistan's third-largest city.
“Began under President Trump when he authorized negotiations between the U.S. and the Taliban without the Afghan government in the room.”
During a press briefing on Friday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby answered questions on the recent advancement of Taliban forces in Afghanistan ahead of the planned withdrawal of all U.S. military forces by Aug. 31.
As a Taliban offensive encircles the Afghan capital, there's increasingly only one way out for those fleeing the war, and only one way in for U.S. troops sent to protect American diplomats still on the ground: Kabul's international airport. As the Taliban draw closer, the lines and the panic only grow. “I packed whatever I could to start a new life away from this war," said Naweed Azimi, who flew to Istanbul with his wife and five children, fearful the Taliban would kill him for working with NATO as a subcontractor.
American diplomats and other key personnel are being evacuated from the rapidly deteriorating security conditions in Kabul, Afghanistan. This, as the Taliban’s lightning-fast offensive seizes more territory including Kandahar and Herat, Afghanistan’s second and third-largest cities. Roxana Saberi reports.
The first forces of a Marine battalion arrived in Kabul on Friday to stand guard as the U.S. speeds up evacuation flights for some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans, spurred by a lightning Taliban offensive that increasingly is isolating Afghanistan's capital.
Afghanistan's president addresses the nation as the militants seize more territory.
The Taliban completed their sweep of Afghanistan's south on Friday, taking four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that brought them closer to Kabul just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war. In the last 24 hours, the country's second- and third-largest cities — Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south — have fallen to the insurgents, as has the capital of the southern province of Helmand, where American, British and NATO forces fought some of the bloodiest battles of the conflict. The blitz through the Taliban's southern heartland means the insurgents now hold half of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals and control more than two-thirds of the country.
The Taliban seized two more provinces Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan's capital while also launching a multipronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a breakneck offensive less than three weeks before the U.S. is set to withdraw its last troops, raising fears of a full militant takeover or another Afghan civil war. The Taliban captured all of Logar province, just south of the capital, Kabul, and detained local officials, said Hoda Ahmadi, a lawmaker from the province.
The United Nations says it is not evacuating U.N. personnel despite the Taliban completing their sweep of Afghanistan's south. The Taliban took four more provincial capitals Friday in a lightning offensive that brought them closer to Kabul. (Aug. 13)
As the Taliban recaptures Afghanistan, Afghans are fleeing their homes to escape in desperation and fear.Why it matters: The Taliban has pursued a lightning offensive to take over Afghanistan since the U.S.'s withdrawal of troops. Civilian casualties in Afghanistan have hit record highs, according to the UN.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Migrants have taken the risk of embarking on treacherous journeys across land to reach Turkey. Many h