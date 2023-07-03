High-speed broadband set for rural Suffolk and Norfolk

About 142,000 homes and businesses in rural areas of Norfolk and Suffolk will get high-speed broadband as part government-funded project.

Full fibre provider CityFibre have been given £318m for the work, which is under way, with the first live connections hoped for Summer 2024.

The government has promised £5bn to connect hard-to-reach communities.

Data and digital infrastructure minister, Sir John Whittingdale, said it was "key to the government's plans".

He added the rural area "will benefit from a modern digital infrastructure, helping to power local communities and our plan to boost connectivity all over the UK".

Sir John Whittingdale said broadband had become and "essential part of life"

Norfolk will receive £114m of the funding for 62,000 connections to places such as Buxton, Castle Acre and Horning

Jane James, from Norfolk County Council, said: "As a rural county, with numerous small towns and villages, we can often feel left behind with slower internet speeds."

But she described the investment as "a great step in the right direction".

Suffolk will get £100m for 80,000 properties in hamlets, villages and towns such as Icklingham, Mellis and Ringshall.

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, welcomed the announcement.

He added: "Since many of Suffolk's small businesses are operated from households across the county, it is essential for the future of the local economy."

CityFire will add its own £170m private investment to complete the work across the two counties and Hampshire, the government said.

