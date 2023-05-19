High-speed car chase on Highway 101 ends in SLO with spike strip, arrest, CHP says

A high-speed car chase that began with an apparent carjacking in Santa Maria ended in San Luis Obispo after California Highway Patrol officers used a spike strip to stop the suspect’s car, according to CHP Sgt. Robert MacLean.

The Santa Maria Police Department initially informed CHP officers they were following a vehicle driven by a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, MacLean told The Tribune.

KSBY reported that the incident began when a man forced a person out of their car on Lesley Court in Santa Maria.

A Santa Maria police officer tailed the suspect until backup arrived, MacLean said.

The CHP started tracking the car on northbound Highway 101 at El Campo Road in Nipomo, he said.

CHP officers tried to pull over the car, a Black Jeep Cherokee, at Fourth Street in Pismo Beach but the driver “failed to yield,” MacLean said.

MacLean said the car continued on the highway at speeds to “up 90 to 100 mph, in and out of traffic” until it reached Los Osos Valley Road.

There, a CHP officer deployed a spike strip that caused the vehicle’s front left tire to blow, MacLean said. The vehicle came to a stop just north of Prado Road.

MacLean said the suspect, who had not been publicly identified as of Thursday afternoon, was then taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, driving stolen vehicle and reckless evasion during pursuit.