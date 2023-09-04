High speed car chase results in two arrests
Police in Brevard County, Florida, chased a car at speeds over 95 mph. It had slipped one of its front tires and was riding on a nearly shredded rim.
AutoPacific conducted a survey of people planning to buy a new car in the next three years to learn what features they want.
Red Bull has won all 14 races so far in 2023.
After washing your car, adding a spray wax right after can keep your car shining for a long time. This type of wax is easy to use and can last for months.
Mercedes pulled back the curtain on its new E-Class All-Terrain, which got more tech, an updated interior, and styling revisions for the new model year.
Mercedes is launching OTA entertainment updates for 700,000 vehicles worldwide. Dolby Atmos, YouTube, and NewsFlash among the features coming to U.S. cars.
The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class previews huge tech in a small package. It's said to go up to 750 miles on a charge thanks to new battery tech.
Hagerty's Power List tracks the selling prices of celebrity-owned. Here are some notable ones.
Bye-bye, mess! Over 53,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this thing.
Everything you need to know about gap insurance including how gap insurance works, what it covers, and where to buy gap coverage.
It's fast, sleek and packed with so much memory, it'll handle whatever you throw at it.
The wild AL West race, crowded NL wild-card picture, Acuña vs. Betts for MVP and more to follow in the regular season's final month.
Score over 50% off this gizmo and make dead zones a thing of the past.
Tesla’s Model S and X electric vehicles have already received two substantial price cuts throughout the year, but now there’s another one to entice consumers hesitant to jump on the EV train. Tesla has cut prices on these cars by 15 to 19 percent, depending on the model and trim. This price drop is not just for American consumers, as similar discounts have appeared throughout the globe, according to EV experts Electrek.
Adam Driver, star of "Ferrari," revealed on Thursday that he wasn't allowed to drive any Ferraris in a biopic of famed Italian carmaker Enzo Ferrari.
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, has raised over $15 billion, employs more than 3,000 people and expanded its footprint across multiple cities within the U.S. It even has a presence in Dubai. What does it take to build and scale such complex technology? In a session called “The Robotaxi Revolution,” Vogt will share his unique perspective on how self-driving vehicles blend robotics, AI and urban mobility in unprecedented ways.
Here are some way to keep your dog safe on your next road trip.
The Imden Bluetooth 5.0 FM Transmitter is one of Amazon's hidden gems.
Over 47,800 Amazon shoppers are fans of this formula: 'My cottage cheese thighs are no more!'
Things continue to look up for European fintech giant Klarna. Alex Wilhelm explained the ins and outs of Klarna’s first-quarter earnings in May, along with a little history on its rather tense 2022 when the company’s valuation was hit and it had layoffs. Today the company, best known for its buy now, pay later offerings, has additional good news: It reported a profitable month in the second quarter as gross merchandise volume grew 14% to 238.6 billion Swedish Krona ($21.8 billion) from 209.2 billion ($19.1 billion) Krona in the same quarter in 2022.