High-speed chase on I-84 lands car theft suspect in jail; police use spike strips

A Washington man who was allegedly driving a stolen Jeep was arrested by Idaho State Police on Tuesday afternoon after a pursuit, police said.

The 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of eluding an officer and grand theft, both felonies, according to a news release from state police.

According to the release:

Mountain Home Police attempted to stop the driver — after he’d reportedly gotten gas without paying — but he fled, which is when state police were called. Officers then discovered the suspect’s car was stolen out of Colorado.

The driver continued onto Interstate 84 going faster than 100 mph.

State police located the Jeep on the westbound lane of I-84 and were able to deploy spike strips just inside Ada County. Though the Jeep’s tires were deflated, the suspect continued and exited the interstate.

A state trooper then used a maneuver to force the man’s Jeep sideways and stop it, commonly known as a pursuit intervention technique, which finally ended the chase.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and booked into the Ada County Jail.

