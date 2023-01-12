High-speed chase through Bellingham, this suspect is still at large

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

A driver intentionally rammed a police car during a routine traffic stop, then led police on a high-speed chase through Bellingham, from Samish Way to Flynn Street, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

The chase began at 11:39 a.m. at the site of the traffic stop, the 200 block of 36th Street, and ended at the 4000 block of Flynn Street, where the driver and any other occupants fled the vehicle.

Although two levels of perimeter were set, the suspect has not been found, Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email, adding the car used in the chase was reported stolen in Bellingham earlier in the day.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy who made the original traffic stop was uninjured after the driver rammed into his vehicle and pursued the driver. Bellingham Police officers joined the pursuit, which was approved and monitored by a supervisor under the current laws, according to Murphy.

Probable cause charges for the driver include first-degree assault, attempting to elude police and possession of a stolen vehicle.