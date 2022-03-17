High-speed chase in Bucyrus: Driver arrested after fleeing crash scene

A Bucyrus man who fled on foot after crashing his car following a high-speed chase was captured about an hour later, Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent said.

The suspect was captured at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday, walking along the railroad tracks near United Producers, south of Ohio 98, Kent said.

According to a Bucyrus Police Department report, the incident began around 6:15 p.m. at Mount Zion Road and Ohio 4, south of the city.

"He was actually stopped on a traffic stop for a moving violation; I believe it was speeding," Kent said. The suspect also was driving under suspension. "While the deputy was filling out the citation, he took off."

Kent said the chase reached speeds near 100 mph. The deputy pursued the man, who was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra, north on Ohio 4 toward town. Bucyrus police were called to assist.

'Just flying right through'

Lt. Tom Walker, public information officer for Bucyrus police, said he saw the chase in progress.

"I was sitting at the intersection of Beal and Marion Road when this went by ... and that guy went through that intersection northbound at probably 80-plus miles an hour," Walker said. "Just flying right through."

Kent said that as the chase entered the business district in the 1600 block of Marion Road, "the deputy started to back off because of the speeds and the traffic in town."

But the driver continued, and when the deputy reached the point where South Sandusky Avenue and Marion Road split, he found the Nissan wrecked into a tree, Kent said. Witnesses said the driver had jumped out and run from the scene.

"After he was taken into custody, we was transported up to Bucyrus hospital to be checked out, because he did have some injuries from the crash," Kent said. "Once he was cleared from the hospital, then he was brought back here to the jail."

Firearm found in crashed car

The suspect, who has a felony record, had a firearm in the vehicle, so he will be charged with weapon under disability, Kent said, plus "failure to comply for the pursuit and there was some drug paraphernalia found in the car as well."

Story continues

Other charges are possible, he said.

It's the third high-speed chase for Bucyrus police in two weeks.

"This is an ugly trend, for sure," Walker said. "Ugly, ugly trend."

March 3: Bucyrus police arrest Richland County man after high-speed chase ends in Wyandot County

March 14: After high-speed chase and foot pursuit, Bucyrus officers arrest man armed with a hammer

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Driver who fled from crash scene after chase faces multiple charges