High-speed chase during Thanksgiving weekend results in four arrests

Nov. 29—MOULTRIE, Ga. — Four people from Florida were arrested after a traffic stop led to a high-speed chase with the driver crashing into a pickup, a telephone pole and a parked SUV.

Deputies with the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a black 2020 Genesis G70 on Highway 133 South Friday evening when the driver drove away from the scene at a high speed, Investigator Jesus Valdez told The Observer Monday afternoon.

The vehicle proceeded to drive toward the City of Moultrie when the driver made a sudden U-turn in front of the City of Moultrie utility building and almost struck a passing vehicle, Valdez said.

After avoiding another collision with two vehicles at the Fifth Avenue Southeast and 26th Street Southeast intersection, the driver lost control of the car and struck a 2012 Ford pickup truck, a City of Moultrie telephone pole and a 2005 Chevy SUV in the Chick-fil-A parking lot, the deputy's report said.

The pursuit lasted about 11 minutes with speeds up to 120 mph.

The deputies approached the disabled vehicle and attempted to detain the four occupants.

While they were ordering the occupants to the ground, the driver took off on foot and was detained by Moultrie police, the deputy's report explained.

"They were all captured and brought to the sheriff's office in which I gathered and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. In the trunk of the vehicle, there was [approximately] a little over two pounds of marijuana and about 18 to 19 ounces of crack cocaine," Valdez said by phone.

Two firearms were found during the search with one handgun being reported stolen out of state.

Valdez said the alleged driver, Eddie Rhodes, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana over an ounce, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer (felony), and theft by receiving stolen property.

His additional traffic charges include driver to exercise due care, reckless driving, DUI-drugs, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended, speeding and hit and run.

The three passengers, identified as Tyrone Stewart, Chanel Singleton and Lakhia Sinclair, were charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana over an ounce, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property, Valdez said.

Valdez said all victims in the accidents were transported to the hospital and released with no major injuries.