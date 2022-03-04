High-speed chase ends in arrest of Dayton man

Mar. 3—LIMA — A Dayton man is awaiting extradition from Lima to Wood County after leading law enforcement from three counties on a high-speed chase down Interstate 75 Wednesday evening.

A spokesman for the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Richard Ware Jr., 27, was driving a car stolen out of Michigan at speeds that sometimes topped 130 mph in Wood, Hancock and Allen counties. He was first observed near Bowling Green shortly before 9 p.m. when troopers ran the license plate and found the vehicle he was driving to be stolen.

Ware continued southbound on I-75 through Hancock County and into Allen County. He exited the interstate on state Route 81 in Allen County and drove the vehicle into the parking lot of the Proctor & Gamble production plant east of Lima, where he then fled on foot, according to the patrol spokesman.

A security guard at P&G contacted law enforcement, and officers from the state patrol, sheriff's office and Lima Police Department responded to the scene. The patrol's aviation unit was brought in to help search the surrounding area, and Ware was located in a weeded area near the P&G plant. He refused to surrender and was taken into custody after K-9 units flushed him out at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ware was jailed on a preliminary charge of failure to comply with the order of a police officer. Additional charges will be filed in Wood County.