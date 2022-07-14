High-speed chase ends in arrest for driver of a stolen vehicle

Jul. 14—A Pennsylvania man was taken into custody by West Virginia State Police after leading troopers on a high-speed chase into downtown Morgantown.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the WVSP Fairmont dispatch advised Morgantown troopers that the Pennsylvania State Police was in pursuit of a brown Audi headed south on Interstate 79, approaching Morgantown.

Troopers were advised the Audi being pursued had been reported stolen from Pennsylvania, the criminal complaint said.

At 5:38 p.m., WVSP Cpl. J.T. Wood saw the vehicle get off the interstate at exit 155 in Star City.

The trooper wrote in the complaint that when he activated his emergency lights and siren the driver, later identified as Sean William Rovnak, 18, of Cecil, Pa., did not stop and continued down Chaplin Road, accelerating to high speeds while weaving through traffic.

Wood said Rovnak passed several vehicles on Chaplin Road, using the berm before continuing to travel south on Monongahela Boulevard, reaching a speed of approximately 90 miles per hour, Wood said.

As he continued to flee from officers through downtown Morgantown, Wood said Rovnak crashed into an occupied vehicle at the intersection of Fayette and High streets, then continued traveling down High Street.

According to the complaint, Rovnak abandoned the vehicle further down High Street and began running from Wood.

The officer said Rovnak ran two blocks before being taken into custody in an alley near University Avenue.

Information on damages to the vehicle struck by Rovnak or any injuries caused by the accident was not available Wednesday.

Rovnak was charged with fleeing from officers with reckless indifference.

Cpl. Wood was unavailable Wednesday for comment on any additional charges Rovnak may face in West Virginia, as well as in Pennsylvania.

Rovnak is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $25, 000 bond.

