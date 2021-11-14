High speed chase ends in arrest

Nov. 13—Traffic flow on Interstate 40 was significantly disrupted on Thursday afternoon as a high-speed pursuit and ultimate chase created an eight-lane crime scene.

Nashville Metro Police Department (NMPD) published a release about the incident on their social media platforms. According to the release, the individual who was ultimately apprehended was suspected for involvement in multiple crimes, spanning approximately a 24-hour period from Wednesday and into Thursday.

The release reported that the driver of the vehicle being pursued was 32-year old Jesse Rucker. It also states that Rucker's vehicle exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour during the pursuit.

While on I-40 westbound, Rucker wrecked the vehicle that he was driving. According the the report, following the collision, Rucker exited the vehicle and crossed the median.

He is suspected to have dropped a gun in the process.

The release states that Rucker is "believed to have committed four carjackings, five business robberies and three personal robberies."

It also states that the spree began at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday before concluding around 2:30 p.m on Thursday, when Rucker was taken into custody.

NMPD ultimately made the arrest, but multiple agencies in Wilson County assisted, including the Mt. Juliet Police Department, Wilson County Sheriff's Office and the Lebanon Police Department. The Tennessee Highway Patrol also provided support during the pursuit.

Rucker was slated to be charged with multiple felonies on Thursday night.

The release from NMPD read, "federal authorities are aware, and federal prosecution is likely."