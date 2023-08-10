High-speed chase ends with arrest of 2nd suspect in deadly Daytona Beach drive-by shooting

Daytona Beach police said they made another arrest in connection with the deadly Daytona Beach drive-by shooting in May.

Officials said 37-year-old Cory Crooms was arrested late Wednesday.

According to a news release, police were looking for Crooms in relation to a separate shooting that happened Wednesday night in the Williamson Blvd./Bellevue Extension area and left a person in critical condition.

In addition to Wednesday night’s shooting, Crooms is facing charges in the murder of 24-year-old Taj Butler on May 31, investigators said.

On the day of that shooting, security cameras show Butler’s car stopped at a red light at the intersection of South Nova Road and Bellevue Avenue when a black Kia Optima pulled up on the driver’s side of Butler’s sedan, and two hands holding guns were seen firing shots at Butler.

Butler was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he later died.

According to Crooms’s affidavit, he facilitated the access to guns and masks used in the crime and met with ‘co-conspirators’- three men tied to the crime before and after the murder.

Crooms was arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed chase with Port Orange and Daytona Beach police.

Officers said Crooms disregarded the safety of people, property, and drivers as he almost caused a crash of motorcyclists for his high-speed driving.

Crooms faces charges of fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer at high speed, resisting an officer without violence, and principal to premeditated first-degree murder and is held without bond.

