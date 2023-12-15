High speed chase ends with crash in Sidney

Dec. 14—SIDNEY — A high-speed chase that began in Allen County early Thursday morning ended shortly thereafter when the driver crashed his vehicle in Sidney.

According to limited information provided by the Findlay post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Alan Gramajo, 18, address unavailable, was taken into custody following the incident and is being held in the Shelby County jail on preliminary charges of fleeing and eluding. He is being held on a $15,000 cash/surety bond.

The spokeswoman said troopers discovered Gramajo traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 75 in Allen County at approximately 1:43 a.m. A pursuit followed into Auglaize County and then into Shelby County before Gramajo crashed his vehicle shortly before 2 a.m.

There was no report of injuries or property damage.