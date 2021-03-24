High speed chase ends near Wapakoneta; two reported jailed

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 24—WAPAKONETA — Law enforcement officers from Allen and surrounding counties took part in a high-speed chase Tuesday that reportedly left two suspects in custody.

A statement from the Allen County Sheriff's Office said that at approximately 12:19 p.m. deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 75 just south of Lima on a stolen vehicle complaint. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed into Auglaize County.

WHIO-TV in Dayton said on its website that initial reports indicated the chase went along U.S. 33 before ending near Short Road and Dixie Highway around 1:30 p.m. The station reported a man and woman were taken into custody.

A caller told The Lima News that his vehicle was passed by a white van traveling eastbound on U.S. 33 in Auglaize County at approximately 110 miles per hour. The caller said more than three dozen law enforcement vehicles were in pursuit. The Dayton television station also reported a stolen cargo van was involved. Troopers used spike sticks to slow the vehicle, but it continued for several miles before being stopped near the General Aluminum factory, WHIO reported.

A spokeswoman from the Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers from that post assisted in the chase but had no additional information to report. A spokesman from the Lima patrol post said troopers there "were not involved at all" in the chase.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Republican senator compares mass shootings to drunk driving during hearing on gun violence

    GOP lawmaker has ‘A’ rating from NRA

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

    ‘Lauren, turn on the news’

  • North Korea missile tests ‘on low end of spectrum’ of provocations says Biden official

    Rogue state fired at least one missile over the weekend

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • A 7-year-old girl was shot dead in her father's lap during Myanmar's anti-coup protests, reports say

    Myanmar's military junta have killed scores of protesters and detained thousands since seizing power in a coup on February 1.

  • More than 1,600 cattle on second Spanish cattle ship to be killed

    Spain on Monday ordered the slaughter of 1,610 cattle which have been stuck aboard the Elbeik livestock ship since December, just weeks after hundreds of cattle on another vessel met a similar fate. The agriculture ministry said the animals were unfit for further travel and could not be re-imported into the European Union, meaning they must be isolated and killed in the coming days. In December, Turkish authorities rejected the animals and another 850 Spanish cattle aboard the Lebanon-flagged Karim Allah over concerns they had bovine bluetongue virus, turning both vessels into international pariahs.

  • Washington Is Blue, the NRA Is Weak, But Gun Bills Still In Limbo

    Drew Angerer/GettyIt took about five minutes before a gun hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee assumed a familiar cadence Tuesday morning.Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) opened by expressing a quiet rage and dismay over how they could be talking about another mass shooting, with two taking place in the week after Durbin first announced the hearing on “Reducing Gun Violence.” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) echoed Durbin’s concern about the loss of life, but he then quickly veered into addressing the violence over the summer sparked by racial unrest and the need to increase funding for law enforcement.The partisans on either side of the dais then recycled their traditional speeches—Democrats accusing Republicans of doing nothing, Republicans accusing Democrats of using a tragedy to further an agenda that wouldn’t have saved the lives lost anywayAs the pandemic raged in the United States in 2020, mass shootings became less common while other forms of gun violence rose significantly. But two mass shootings in a week—one at three spas in Atlanta, Georgia, that left eight people dead, and another on Monday at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that left 10 dead—brought the hearing back to a more common refrain.While plenty has changed in Washington, new federal gun restrictions remain some of the toughest to enact. And despite calls from President Joe Biden on Tuesday to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as implement new background checks, the issue is unlikely to go anywhere.For more than a decade, Democrats largely blamed that intransigence on the National Rifle Association, a Second Amendment rights organization with deep pockets and a long memory.But the NRA is now hardly the empty shell of its former self. Over the last few years, the NRA has lost massive amounts of money amid internal corruption scandals and a barrage of lawsuits that have shaken the faith of even its most devout members.In the 2020 election, the group spent a fraction of what it did in 2016, and in January, the embattled organization filed for bankruptcy. And yet, Tuesday’s debate tracked largely the same as hearings in the past.“The NRA leadership is diminished, (in stature at least), but NRA is no longer the ‘only game in town’ nor is it the 800 lb gorilla of days gone bye,” Richard Feldman, president of the Independent Firearm Owners Association and a former NRA lobbyist, told The Daily Beast in an email. “The internet has allowed dozens of state based gun rights groups to have as much (or even more) power in their own states than NRA ever did.”While other groups have cropped up to help take the NRA’s place, it’s still unclear whether small national organizations and state-based operations can match the NRA’s financial influence.In 2020, the NRA spent almost $10 million on direct political contributions; the next biggest spender was National Shooting Sports Foundation, at half a million, according to OpenSecrets data.In 2016, the NRA spent $54.3 million to elect President Donald Trump and like-minded Republicans. Four years later, infighting, litigation and accusations of mismanagement and corruption crippled the organization. They spent just $25 million in 2020, according to data compiled by OpenSecrets. The group’s lobbying and public affairs arm—the NRA Institute for Legislative Action—spent $580,000 on federal elections in 2020, about a third of the $1.6 million it paid out in 2016.In 2019, the most recent year with available tax data, the NRA was $57 million in debt. Revenue generated from membership dues saw a 34 percent decrease from 2018, while costs associated with audits, taxes and legal fees rose by more than that amount. The organization paid its top lawyer $38.6 million in 2018 and 2019 alone, and leaked documents reveal that legal costs rose by 41 percent in 2019, after a nearly 400 percent increase in 2018. Three NRA board members who questioned the group’s unrestrained spending habits bailed in the summer of 2019.Rep. Andy Harris Tried to Bring a Gun Into Congress: ReportIn January 2020, CEO Wayne LaPierre was secretly recorded telling board members that his organization had taken “about a $100 million hit” in the previous two years, and that he had to pull “about $80 million” from the budget in order for the group to “survive.” Months later, the group announced it had laid off and furloughed more than 200 employees. And last August, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit aiming to dissolve the NRA for allegedly violating state charity law “in a persistently fraudulent or illegal manner,” looting tens of millions of dollars in donor funds for personal use—an operation allegedly led by CEO LaPierre himself.Amy Hunter Wright, a spokeswoman for the NRA, said the group would continue its advocacy efforts and pushed back on reports about their financial state.“We will work to educate lawmakers on the Second Amendment and help them to make the best decisions for Americans and for our members,” she said. “ The NRA is strong and in good financial shape.”Adam Skaggs, chief counsel at Giffords Law Center, noted that the NRA primarily serves to further the interests of the firearms industry as a whole.“It’s important to note that the NRA is really just a corrupt spokesperson for the gun industry. It’s not about the owners, but about moving product and supporting that industry,” Skaggs told The Daily Beast.Skaggs continued that whether the NRA gets replaced or its leaders get removed, there are other groups that could step in with the backing of the gun industry. “We’re in better shape than we’ve been for a very long time: The most powerful entity in the gun lobby is crumbling before our eyes as a result of its own corruption and mismanagement. Voters are done,” he said. “The question is how many of them will vote for politicians who carry water for the industry.”To that end, Ali Rowhani-Rahbar, the co-director of the Firearm Injury & Policy Research Program at the University of Washington, said "intense and relentless advocacy and outreach for certain measures" is the only real way the public support of these measures could be turned into action. "The public feels a sense of hopelessness and helplessness every time these tragedies strike," he said. "Everyone knows that we must all collectively do better; the divergence of opinions is about the how of it."For years, the NRA drew on its financial and political clout to induce politicians into blocking gun control reforms backed by widespread public support, such as expanded background checks, which 90 percent of Americans supported in the wake of Newtown. A Pew Research Center survey found that the number of Americans who favor tighter gun laws increased between 2017 and 2019, from 52 to 60 percent.Robert Maguire, who investigates political nonprofits for transparency watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told The Daily Beast that the NRA didn’t just feed conservatives. “It also wielded a threat against people who crossed them: you won’t get that support, or might even get primaried,” Maguire said. “That appears to have been diminished. One of the legs of the stool is rotting.”Shannon Watts, gun control advocate and founder of Moms Demand Action, said the country would be safer without the NRA’s influence.“This is not your grandparents’ NRA. In just a few short years, it has gone from perhaps the most powerful political powerbroker in America to bankrupt and broken—a glorified piggy bank for its leadership—all while endangering millions of lives,” Watts said. “The NRA is losing money and power and soon we’re all going to be safer for it.”President Biden, speaking at the White House, called on the Senate to act on a range of actions to save lives “in the future” but has yet to issue executive actions to change gun restrictions. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country. Once again, I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. There was a law for the longest time. And it brought down these mass killings,” he said. “We can close the loopholes in our background check system, including the Charleston loophole.”The Charleston loophole refers to situations when an individual tries to buy a gun, but their background check doesn’t come back immediately. If the background check doesn’t come back within three days, the seller can proceed with the gun deal—exactly what happened in 2015 when Dylann Roof bought a gun and killed nine people at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.After Biden's remarks, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters that the White House is “considering a range of levers, including working through legislation, including executive actions to address, obviously, you know, not just gun safety measures but violence in communities."These shootings have happened before, and lawmakers haven’t been able to significantly address gun violence.After 20 children and seven adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) joined forces to offer a slate of gun laws, including universal background checks. But despite all the outrage and public support, the gun lobby won and Manchin-Toomey never went anywhere.Asked by reporters on Tuesday whether it was time to revive those enhanced background checks, Toomey expressed skepticism that any push would really go anywhere."I still support background checks on commercial sales and, you know, we’re having preliminary conversations,” Toomey said.. “I hope we can get something across the goal line. But, you know, it’s very difficult."—Additional reporting from Sam BrodeyRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • Overstimulated? Stocks soar 75% in historic 12-month run

    It was one year ago that the terrifying free fall for the stock market suddenly ended, ushering in one of its greatest runs. On March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 fell 2.9%. Massive amounts of support for the economy from the Federal Reserve and Congress limited how far stocks would fall.

  • Trump says two-page letter to Joe Biden was ‘from the heart’ while refusing to concede ‘rigged election’

    “Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that, you know, I would never concede’

  • Senator Ron Johnson gives bizarre history of Greenland to claim climate change isn’t real

    Wisconsin Republican falls for 1000-year-old ruse as he claims early Greenland ‘explorers saw green’

  • George Segal: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? actor dies aged 87

    Tributes have been paid to the star who was Oscar-nominated for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

  • When is Joe Biden’s first press conference?

    President has faced escalating criticism from right-wing media over reluctance to hold formal briefing

  • Politics latest news: Roadmap out of lockdown unchanged by EU export ban, says No 10

    EU could cut jab exports to countries with high vaccination rates Italian authorities raid vaccine factory amid false fears AstraZeneca doses being hidden for UK Chopper's Politics: Britons must not be 'frightened' to make the 'emotional case' for the UK Philip Johnston: Lockdowns may prove to be a terrible mistake Coronavirus latest news: EU tells member states to consider whether vaccine exports are 'justified' Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The UK's roadmap out of lockdown has not been thrown off course by the EU's plan to restrict vaccine supplies to countries that are in a better "epidemiological situation", Number 10 has said. This morning the European Commission said vaccine supplies to countries where there is a better "epidemiological situation" may be restricted, in a plan which will be signed off at tomorrow's summit. Member states have been told to consider whether the destination country restricts its own exports of vaccines, or raw materials, under plans to tackle "reciprocity". They have also be told to consider whether the "conditions prevailing" in the destination country are "better or worse than the EU's". European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said: "Our export authorisation mechanism is not addressed at any specific country." But he noted that while "some 10 million doses have been exported from EU to UK and zero doses have been exported from UK to EU." But Downing Street has shrugged off the move, saying it will have no impact on the roadmap out of lockdown - despite it being partially dependent on the continuation of the vaccine rollout. A UK Government spokesman said: "We are all fighting the same pandemic - vaccines are an international operation; they are produced by collaboration by great scientists around the world. And we will continue to work with our European partners to deliver the vaccine rollout. "We remain confident in our supplies and are on track to offer first doses to all over-50s by April 15 and all adults by the end of July. Our plan to cautiously reopen society via our road map also remains unchanged." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Slump in clothes prices causes surprise UK inflation dip

    British inflation unexpectedly fell last month, reflecting the biggest annual drop in clothing prices since 2009 and cheaper second-hand cars, toys and computer games, though most economists see sharper price rises ahead. The annual rate of consumer price inflation dropped to 0.4% in February from 0.7% in January, the Office for National Statistics said, in contrast to economists' average forecast in a Reuters poll of a rise to 0.8%. "The impact of the pandemic has disrupted standard seasonal patterns," ONS Deputy National Statistician Jonathan Athow said.

  • NFT: Digital Mars house by artist Krista Kim sells for $500k

    A digital house created as an "NFT" was sold for more than $500,000. For comparison, the median house of a physical U.S. home is $346,800.