High-speed chase ends with South Valley police officer hurt and a Fresno woman arrested

A high-speed chase started in Tulare and ended in a crash in Lindsay, with a police car hit and the officer seriously injured, authorities reported Sunday.

The chase began shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday on Highway 99 near Cartmill Avenue when a Tulare officer attempted to pull over a vehicle that had been reported stolen, the Tulare Police Department stated in a news release.

Instead of stopping, authorities said, the driver got off the freeway and headed east, speeding and running stop signs.

California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit but asked Tulare Police units to assist until more CHP cars could arrive. The pursuit continued into Lindsay, where the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Olive and Hermosa avenues and crashed into a Tulare officer’s car.

The collision caused major damage to the police cruiser. The officer suffered serious injuries and as of early Sunday afternoon remained hospitalized “in stable condition and in good spirits.”

The driver of the stolen vehicle, 36-year-old Lacey Emily Gonzalez of Fresno, and her passenger also were taken to the hospital.

Gonzalez was treated for her injuries and released but booked into Tulare County Jail on suspicion of reckless evading; evading an officer and causing injury; driving under the influence; and possession of methamphetamine.

The passenger was released without charges.