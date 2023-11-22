High speed chase ends with two arrested, police say

Nov. 22—NORTHERN CAMBRIA — A Hastings man and his passenger were jailed Wednesday, after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when a police dog caught the man, authorities said.

Northern Cambria police arrested Troy A. Bingaman, 42, of Hastings, and Jessica Gromley, 42, of Starford, Indiana County.

According to a complaint affidavit, police tried stopping a GMC vehicle at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday near the Dollar General store on Philadelphia Avenue in Northern Cambria, when Bingaman sped away.

Bingaman allegedly crossed over the double yellow lines, passing several vehicles while failing to stop at stop signs.

Bingaman allegedly drove 50 mph in a 25 mph zone heading toward Cherry Tree.

The GMC traveled into State Game Lands Entrance 185 and became stuck in the mud.

Bingaman allegedly climbed out and ran before he was run down by a police dog who bit him on the arm, the affidavit said.

Gromley allegedly tried to drive away after getting the vehicle free from the mud, the affidavit said.

Bingaman and Gromley were arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.

