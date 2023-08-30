High-speed chase ends on Yolo Causeway for 4 suspected in Sacramento home invasion robbery

Four teens were detained early Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a south Sacramento home and fleeing in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

The incident started just before midnight when Sacramento police officers were called to a home on the 7900 block of Kenelworth Way in the Valley Hi / North Laguna neighborhood after “multiple armed suspects entered the residence and assaulted the victim before fleeing,” according to the Sacramento Police Department.

As officers investigated, they learned that deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office were in pursuit of a stolen white Kia believed to be connected to the robbery.

Deputies found the vehicle in the area of Valley Hi Drive and Mack Road just after midnight, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. When deputies tried to make a traffic stop, the car fled, leading authorities on a high-speed chase that continued onto Interstate 80 and ended on the Yolo Causeway around 3 a.m.

Three suspects inside the vehicle fled on foot into the wildlife refuge area but were located and detained with help from SWAT officers. One occupant of the Kia remained behind and also was detained.

Gandhi identified the suspects as four boys — a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds. He said firearms were also recovered by deputies.

Both agencies say the investigation into the robbery and chase are ongoing.