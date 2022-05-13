High speed chase, foot pursuit ends with arrest

May 13—STARKVILLE — A Starkville man is facing multiple felony charges after leading police on a high speed chase early Thursday morning.

Donnell Riley, 38, is accused of stealing a vehicle from Eckford Drive at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday, May 12.

A short time later officers saw the vehicle traveling at high speeds on Louisville Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle continued in the area and Riley fled on foot at an apartment complex on Louisville Street. He was later arrested and charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing.

Riley was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail and is awaiting bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

