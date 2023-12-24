High speed chase on Interstate 4 leads to drug arrest

An Apollo Beach man is facing multiple charges including felony drug charges after a police chase that ended in Hillsborough County.

Florida Highway Patrol said John Dylan Butler was arrested Friday evening after going speeds in excess of 130 MPH in a posted 70 MPH zone on Interstate 4 traveling westbound.

Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the Volkswagon sedan increased its speed and fled from the Troopers with its lights turned off.

The fleeing vehicle entered Hillsborough County continuing until Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where the suspect exited the interstate and traveled westbound.

The vehicle’s tires eventually disintegrated and with the vehicle now disabled, the suspect stopped at East Lake Avenue and North 34th Street.

Butler then surrendered without incident.

Following his arrest, troopers located drug paraphernalia, 886 oxycodone pills, and a large amount of marijuana.

Butler was delivered to the Polk County Jail, charged with fleeing & eluding, reckless driving, and several felony drug charges.

