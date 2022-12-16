High speed chase lands Coldwater man in prison

BRANCH COUNTY — A Coldwater man drove himself straight to prison after being admitted to leading police on a high-speed chase in February at speeds over 110 mph.

Bradley Burd, 37, of Coldwater, was sentenced to one to five years in prison on Monday, Dec. 12, in Judge Bill O’Grady's 15th Circuit courtroom. Burd pleaded guilty to fleeing and eluding police. He will serve 14 months to 10 years for possession of methamphetamine found in his pocket after he crashed his car.

Burd will receive credit for 172 days served since his arrest.

“If I weren’t on drugs, I wouldn't have done it," Burd told the judge. "I do have a history of drug problems. It's a hard, tough situation. There's so much of it around.”

Coldwater Police spotted Burd driving on North Willowbrook Road on Feb. 22. Officers knew he had an arrest warrant for a probation violation and tried to stop him. As Burd drove north toward State Road, he was clocked at 83 mph. After he turned west on state toward Michigan Avenue, his speed increased to 107 mph in a 35 mph zone.

His speeds continued near 100 mph as Burd drove past Marshall Road, then Union City Road onto Western Avenue, where officers lost visual contact.

Officers found him driving at speeds over 80 mph on Northshore Drive in the 25 mph residential zone. He turned onto West Chicago, U.S. 12, and headed west, traveling at over 100 mph. On M-86, Burd veered into the eastbound lane. He over-corrected and crashed into a tree.

A glass meth pipe with residue was recovered by police from his sweatshirt.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien told the judge that Burd “passed numerous cars while he was doing this. This incident only ended when the defendant ran into a tree. Certainly, this is extreme. I think when you have somebody driving at that high speed, a prison sentence is needed.”

Burd made headlines in June 2021 when, while lodged in the Branch County Jail for previous joyriding and shoplifting charges, he attempted to flush a bedsheet down the toilet in his cell causing $3,000 in flooding damage. For that, he was sentenced to an additional two years probation by O'Grady.

