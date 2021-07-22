High-speed chase lands Hastings man in jail

Jul. 22—A Hastings man believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl led state police on a high-speed chase through multiple counties before crashing his truck in Hastings Borough, authorities allege.

State police from the Punxsutawney barracks charged Troy Lin Bingaman, 39, of the 600 block of Miller Street, with fleeing police, reckless endangerment, flight to avoid apprehension, DUI and multiple traffic violations.

Bingaman waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.

According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Punxsutawney, troopers attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet truck traveling along Stifflertown Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, on April 17 when the vehicle sped away at between 50 and 65 mph.

The truck traveled along several roads onto Shephard Road, occupying both lanes, before running a stop sign at Lion Road.

The truck sped along Lion Road, reaching speeds of 70 to 75 mph, the complaint said.

The truck traveled onto Plattsville Highway and then onto Ridge Road and onto Murphy Spring Road without slowing down, forcing one vehicle off the road, the complaint said.

The truck headed toward Hastings Borough, running stop signs and not using turn signals. The truck turned onto Pine Road before crashing into an embankment, the complaint said.

Bingaman allegedly got out and ran away, armed with a large knife in a sheath on his right hip, and stopped only when a trooper drew his firearm and ordered him to the ground.

Troopers said they found drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine and heroin. Bingaman reportedly told troopers that he had used both drugs that day.

He was taken to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings, where a blood test showed methamphetamine, fentanyl and other drugs in his system, the complaint said.