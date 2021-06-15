High-speed chase lands teen behind bars

Jun. 14—An early morning high-speed chase led to a slow night in the Cass County Jail for 19-year-old Eric James Gross.

At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, June 13, Logansport Police Department officer Joseph Flory observed a silver passenger car traveling between 75 and 90 miles-per-hour in the 300 block of 19th Street. Activating his sirens and lights, Flory initiated a traffic stop, but the Logansport teen failed to yield, said LPD Sgt. Eric Smith of the investigations division.

At this point, Gross headed south on 18th Street from Broadway, going the wrong way, Smith said, adding that the pursuit continued down 20th Street, where the vehicles turned west down the alley in the 300 block between Market Street and Broadway.

Smith said Gross crossed back onto 18th Street, where his vehicle struck a police car. No injuries were reported.

Gross left the scene but was later placed under arrest by the Cass County Sheriff's Department and transported to the jail.

He was arrested on seven counts, including two Level 6 felonies. They included resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Gross also was arrested on five misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, aggressive driving, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, and criminal recklessness.

Generally, a Level 6 felony in Cass County would be filed in Superior Court 1 with a bond of $1,000 cash or $5,000 surety. Gross bonded out of jail as of Monday.

