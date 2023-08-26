Standoff underway in EB after suspect leads police on high-speed chase
A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Richmond following a high-speed chase across the Bay Bridge Friday, officials said.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seems to make a great catch ... but didn't.
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo sustained a broken hand in Friday's practice and will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.
There were boos, yes, but overall a warm reception for the former Red Sox star.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as opioid litigation hangs over the pharmacy chain.
Major brick-and-mortar stores claim a surge in theft is dramatically hurting their bottom lines, but skeptics say the numbers used to make that case don't add up.
Lyles became the first man since Usain Bolt to win the 100m and 200m at the same world championship meet.
‘Perfect for special occasions’: The formula creates a temporary skin-tightening sensation that visibly lifts and firms.
From comfy sneakers to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
“Trump legal brief” provides succinct daily updates on the criminal cases against the 45th president of the United States.
Disney is reportedly in early talks with Amazon to help bring ESPN fully over the top as a direct-to-consumer streaming platform.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30!
Amazon is running a sale on several Intel-powered gaming laptops. One model of the budget-friendly Acer Nitro 5 has dropped to its lowest price ever, while you can save up to 40 percent on Razer Blade laptops.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. This week, Mary Ann and Alex were joined by Kirsten Korosec, who we absolutely adore.
Fed Chair Jay Powell reiterated his message that the Fed will keep monetary policy tight until the Fed brings inflation back to its 2% target.
Instant grocery delivery startup Zepto has raised $200 million in a new funding round at a valuation of $1.4 billion, it said Friday, at a time when most other firms in the category have either died or are struggling. The funding makes Zepto the first Indian startup to attain the unicorn status this year. StepStone Group, an influential LP in many venture funds including Nexus Venture Partners, led Zepto's Series E funding in what is the U.S. firm's first direct investment in India.
Commissioners of the two leagues will deliver expansion presentations in the coming days to officials from Washington State and Oregon State, sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Nordstrom may have beat estimates, but it's cautious on the back half of the year and is worried about rising retail theft.
Dropbox is killing off unlimited storage in its business-focused Advanced plan following a surge in shady activity. It wrote in a blog post that as other services made similar changes to limit storage capacity, it has seen an increase in people using Advanced plans "not to run a business or organization, but instead for purposes like crypto and Chia mining, unrelated individuals pooling storage for personal use cases or even instances of reselling storage."
Addison's original reckless driving charge would be dropped in this plea agreement.