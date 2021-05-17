High-speed chase led by 13-year-old, police say

Paul B. Johnson, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
·1 min read

May 17—HIGH POINT — Police say that a stolen car that officers chased at high speeds this weekend apparently was driven by a 13-year-old boy.

On Saturday at 12:40 a.m. a 2008 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen out of Greensboro was spotted by a High Point Police Department officer on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in east High Point. The officer tried to stop the car near the intersection with Triangle Lake Road, but the driver sped away, police Lt. J.S. Crouse said.

Within minutes, the officer saw the Nissan wreck into a wooded area, and three males got out and ran.

Police set up a perimeter for a search with dogs, and a 13-year-old boy was taken into custody. He is believed to be the driver of the car, Crouse said.

The 13-year-old, who wasn't injured, was taken to juvenile detention in Greensboro. The search continues for the other two people who were in the Nissan, polic said.

Anyone with information can call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone providing a tip can remain anonymous.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul

