High-speed chase, manhunt in north Morris County ends in five arrests at Boonton Resevoir

Five people are under arrest after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen Porsche through northern Morris County on Friday, ditching the car along Route 287 and then prompting an hours-long search of the area around the Boonton Reservoir

The pursuit began shortly after 5:43 a.m., when the Montville Police Department received calls from residents in the area of Quarry Mountain Road and Turkey Hill Road regarding a suspicious Porsche Cayenne, according to a statement released by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. The car's occupants were attempting to steal vehicles from driveways, residents said.

Officers tracked down the the vehicle, but the car sped away, heading onto 287 South, according to the prosecutor's statement. The Porsche, stolen from Bergen County, became disabled on the highway and the five occupants fled on foot. The investigation led to an area in Parsippany near the reservoir property, Town of Boonton police said in a Facebook post.

The Route 202 bridge is seen in the background crossing the Boonton Reservoir.

The subsequent search lasted until 1 p.m. and included police from Montville, Boonton and Parsippany as well as New Jersey State Police and the Morris County Sheriff's Office.

Five people were arrested, the prosecutor's office said: Marquis Nickels, 28, of Irvington and Shuron D. Solomon, 24; Sergio Furtado, 20; Dandre McFadden, 24; and Brandon O. Juddmoore, 20, all of Newark

All five were charged with motor vehicle theft, unlawfully joyriding in a vehicle, conspiracy to commit burglary and resisting arrest by flight.

Automobile theft has been on the rise in New Jersey, with luxury models a target in affluent parts of the state. More than 14,000 vehicles were reported stolen in New Jersey last year, and the state is on pace to shatter that mark in 2022, with 9,093 thefts reported through June 30 of this year, according to state police data.

“The tremendous effort by all these police officers led to the apprehension of all five suspects," Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano said in a statement. "The cooperation between all the agencies made this possible."

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said he and other law enforcement agencies "have been meeting frequently lately to plan how to better battle this crime scourge. Today, we put some of our plans into action and the result was successful. We’ll keep up the communication, strategy, and teamwork."

