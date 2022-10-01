High-speed chase on Ohio Turnpike results in crash, charges

A Cleveland man was charged after leading Portage County sheriff's deputies on a car chase on the Ohio Turnpike that ended in a crash in Trumbull County, the sheriff's office said.

The man, who was headed east in the Freedom Township area of the highway, fled when deputies stopped the vehicle for traffic violations.

Officers chased the man at speeds reaching over 125 mph into Trumbull County, where he crashed into another vehicle, they said. The man's car was inoperable, and he ran into a wooded area. The Portage County SWAT Team found him hiding in an abandoned garage nearby, the release said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office charged the man with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, breaking and entering, possession of drugs, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless operation, following too close, speed, driving on a closed roadway, window tint, obstructed license plates, failure to use turn signal and driving in marked lanes.

The man also had active warrants for his arrest for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, larceny, theft, shoplifting and failure to appear, according to the news release.

The sheriff's office's detective bureau, K-9 unit and Drug and Violent Crime unit, the Ohio Highway Patrol and its aviation unit, the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, and the Newton Falls Police Department assisted with the chase.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: High-speed chase on Ohio Turnpike ends in crash, charges